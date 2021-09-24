Magal Security Systems Ltd. (MAGS) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) went up by 10.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.08. The company’s stock price has collected 10.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/07/21 that Senstar (Senstar Technologies Company) Introduces the Senstar TC200(TM) Thermal Camera

Is It Worth Investing in Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ :MAGS) Right Now?

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MAGS is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Magal Security Systems Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

MAGS currently public float of 13.31M and currently shorts hold a 0.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAGS was 378.02K shares.

MAGS’s Market Performance

MAGS stocks went up by 10.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.05% and a quarterly performance of 32.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.88% for Magal Security Systems Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.16% for MAGS stocks with a simple moving average of 28.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAGS stocks, with B. Riley & Co repeating the rating for MAGS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MAGS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley & Co is $1.90 based on the research report published on May 11th of the previous year 2009.

MAGS Trading at 19.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.37% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares sank -26.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAGS fell by -24.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.52. In addition, Magal Security Systems Ltd. saw 55.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MAGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.36 for the present operating margin

+42.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magal Security Systems Ltd. stands at +0.44. The total capital return value is set at 6.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.45.

Based on Magal Security Systems Ltd. (MAGS), the company’s capital structure generated 4.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.76. Total debt to assets is 3.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.