Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP)

Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) went down by -0.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.80. The company’s stock price has collected -2.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/20/21 that WRAP Appoints UK Government Adviser and Law Enforcement Veteran as Vice President of International Customer Relations

Is It Worth Investing in Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :WRAP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WRAP is at 1.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Wrap Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.42, which is $3.05 above the current price. WRAP currently public float of 24.31M and currently shorts hold a 12.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WRAP was 295.07K shares.

WRAP’s Market Performance

WRAP stocks went down by -2.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.32% and a quarterly performance of -24.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.69% for Wrap Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.88% for WRAP stocks with a simple moving average of -0.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WRAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WRAP stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for WRAP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WRAP in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $26.50 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the current year 2021.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WRAP reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for WRAP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 15th, 2021.

WRAP Trading at -9.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares sank -15.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRAP fell by -2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.78. In addition, Wrap Technologies Inc. saw 32.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WRAP starting from SMITH THOMAS P, who sale 32,084 shares at the price of $7.14 back on Sep 02. After this action, SMITH THOMAS P now owns 0 shares of Wrap Technologies Inc., valued at $229,080 using the latest closing price.

SMITH THOMAS P, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Wrap Technologies Inc., sale 19,951 shares at $7.33 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that SMITH THOMAS P is holding 0 shares at $146,241 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WRAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-331.56 for the present operating margin

+34.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wrap Technologies Inc. stands at -318.97. The total capital return value is set at -39.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.23. Equity return is now at value -44.70, with -42.30 for asset returns.

Based on Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.32. Total debt to assets is 0.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 30.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.05.