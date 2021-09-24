Is uniQure N.V. (QURE) a Keeper?

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) went down by -5.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.19. The company’s stock price has collected -2.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/20/21 that Mirati Therapeutics Appoints David Meek as Chief Executive Officer

Is It Worth Investing in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ :QURE) Right Now?

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QURE is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for uniQure N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.88. QURE currently public float of 40.14M and currently shorts hold a 5.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QURE was 575.15K shares.

QURE’s Market Performance

QURE stocks went down by -2.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.60% and a quarterly performance of 19.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.10% for uniQure N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.11% for QURE stocks with a simple moving average of 5.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QURE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QURE stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for QURE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QURE in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $46 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QURE reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for QURE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 21st, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to QURE, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

QURE Trading at 18.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QURE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares surge +24.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QURE fell by -2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.89. In addition, uniQure N.V. saw -0.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QURE starting from Gut Robert, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $36.61 back on Sep 21. After this action, Gut Robert now owns 37,501 shares of uniQure N.V., valued at $164,745 using the latest closing price.

KLEMT CHRISTIAN, the Chief Financial Officer of uniQure N.V., sale 2,400 shares at $38.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that KLEMT CHRISTIAN is holding 70,783 shares at $91,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QURE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-334.34 for the present operating margin

The net margin for uniQure N.V. stands at -333.27. The total capital return value is set at -35.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.71. Equity return is now at value 91.00, with 66.00 for asset returns.

Based on uniQure N.V. (QURE), the company’s capital structure generated 29.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.68. Total debt to assets is 21.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 38.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.47.