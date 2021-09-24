Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN)?

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) went up by 0.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.10. The company’s stock price has collected 0.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/25/21 that AMC, GameStop, Nordstrom, Salesforce: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ :URBN) Right Now?

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for URBN is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Urban Outfitters Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.50, which is $10.53 above the current price. URBN currently public float of 60.06M and currently shorts hold a 12.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of URBN was 1.84M shares.

URBN’s Market Performance

URBN stocks went up by 0.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.20% and a quarterly performance of -18.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.74% for Urban Outfitters Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.05% for URBN stocks with a simple moving average of -4.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URBN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for URBN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for URBN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $38 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see URBN reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for URBN stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to URBN, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on April 13th of the current year.

URBN Trading at -7.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -10.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URBN rose by +0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.70. In addition, Urban Outfitters Inc. saw 28.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URBN starting from Hayne Margaret, who sale 53,390 shares at the price of $37.89 back on Jun 09. After this action, Hayne Margaret now owns 5,047,406 shares of Urban Outfitters Inc., valued at $2,022,984 using the latest closing price.

MCDONALD WESLEY S, the Director of Urban Outfitters Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $39.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that MCDONALD WESLEY S is holding 0 shares at $396,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.56 for the present operating margin

+25.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban Outfitters Inc. stands at +0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.05. Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN), the company’s capital structure generated 89.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.35. Total debt to assets is 37.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.