Is H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) a Keeper?

H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) went up by 7.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.58. The company’s stock price has collected 4.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 14 hours ago that BlackBerry, Lucid, Nike: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE :FUL) Right Now?

H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FUL is at 1.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for H.B. Fuller Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $73.86, which is $9.48 above the current price. FUL currently public float of 52.19M and currently shorts hold a 2.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FUL was 333.55K shares.

FUL’s Market Performance

FUL stocks went up by 4.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.97% and a quarterly performance of 2.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.29% for H.B. Fuller Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.42% for FUL stocks with a simple moving average of 5.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FUL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FUL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $68 based on the research report published on June 25th of the current year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FUL reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for FUL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 04th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to FUL, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

FUL Trading at 0.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares sank -3.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUL rose by +4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.81. In addition, H.B. Fuller Company saw 25.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FUL starting from Owens James, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $67.83 back on Aug 31. After this action, Owens James now owns 188,703 shares of H.B. Fuller Company, valued at $339,150 using the latest closing price.

Owens James, the President and CEO of H.B. Fuller Company, sale 5,000 shares at $64.65 during a trade that took place back on Jul 30, which means that Owens James is holding 193,703 shares at $323,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.99 for the present operating margin

+27.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for H.B. Fuller Company stands at +4.43. The total capital return value is set at 6.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.94. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on H.B. Fuller Company (FUL), the company’s capital structure generated 130.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.61. Total debt to assets is 44.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.