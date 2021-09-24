Is Exterran Corporation (EXTN) a Keeper?

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) went up by 8.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.97. The company’s stock price has collected 6.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Exterran Corporation Provides Commercial Update

Is It Worth Investing in Exterran Corporation (NYSE :EXTN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXTN is at 0.88.

EXTN currently public float of 31.06M and currently shorts hold a 5.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXTN was 458.75K shares.

EXTN’s Market Performance

EXTN stocks went up by 6.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.51% and a quarterly performance of -7.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.52% for Exterran Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.59% for EXTN stocks with a simple moving average of 5.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXTN stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for EXTN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EXTN in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $10 based on the research report published on September 08th of the previous year 2020.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXTN reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for EXTN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 21st, 2020.

EXTN Trading at 12.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares surge +17.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXTN rose by +6.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.04. In addition, Exterran Corporation saw 4.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXTN starting from Way Andrew James, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $4.70 back on May 13. After this action, Way Andrew James now owns 460,526 shares of Exterran Corporation, valued at $94,000 using the latest closing price.

Barta David Alan, the SVP, CFO and CAO of Exterran Corporation, purchase 8,600 shares at $4.06 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Barta David Alan is holding 89,767 shares at $34,938 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXTN

Equity return is now at value -41.50, with -9.10 for asset returns.