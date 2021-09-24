Is a Correction Looming Ahead for First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) went down by -2.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $112.50. The company’s stock price has collected -9.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/18/21 that Big Bets Ride on Solar Power. But the Obstacles Remain Challenging.

Is It Worth Investing in First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ :FSLR) Right Now?

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FSLR is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for First Solar Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $98.75, which is $4.6 above the current price. FSLR currently public float of 93.64M and currently shorts hold a 5.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FSLR was 1.89M shares.

FSLR’s Market Performance

FSLR stocks went down by -9.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.08% and a quarterly performance of 10.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.44% for First Solar Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.27% for FSLR stocks with a simple moving average of 5.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSLR

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to FSLR, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on September 01st of the current year.

FSLR Trading at 0.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares sank -0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR fell by -9.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.61. In addition, First Solar Inc. saw -5.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from Gloeckler Markus, who sale 2,048 shares at the price of $94.65 back on Aug 10. After this action, Gloeckler Markus now owns 2,884 shares of First Solar Inc., valued at $193,843 using the latest closing price.

Bradley Alexander R., the Chief Financial Officer of First Solar Inc., sale 13,177 shares at $88.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Bradley Alexander R. is holding 14,339 shares at $1,162,184 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.44 for the present operating margin

+25.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Solar Inc. stands at +14.69. The total capital return value is set at 6.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.86. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on First Solar Inc. (FSLR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.03. Total debt to assets is 6.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.