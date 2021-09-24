Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) went down by -4.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.49. The company’s stock price has collected -3.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/15/21 that G Mining Ventures Announces Closing of $70.5 million Bought Deal Private Placement

Is It Worth Investing in Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE :EGO) Right Now?

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 67.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EGO is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Eldorado Gold Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.49. EGO currently public float of 162.06M and currently shorts hold a 3.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EGO was 1.50M shares.

EGO’s Market Performance

EGO stocks went down by -3.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.84% and a quarterly performance of -23.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.51% for Eldorado Gold Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.36% for EGO stocks with a simple moving average of -27.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGO stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for EGO by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for EGO in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $12 based on the research report published on October 09th of the previous year 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EGO reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for EGO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 04th, 2020.

EGO Trading at -10.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares sank -6.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGO fell by -3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.48. In addition, Eldorado Gold Corporation saw -40.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.75 for the present operating margin

+29.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eldorado Gold Corporation stands at +10.16. The total capital return value is set at 6.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.76. Equity return is now at value 0.60, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO), the company’s capital structure generated 14.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.72. Total debt to assets is 10.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.