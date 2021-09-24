Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) went up by 1.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.16. The company’s stock price has collected 26.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Thinking about buying stock in Unique Fabricating, Ford Motor, United Insurance, General Electric, or Lucid Group?

Is It Worth Investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :UIHC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UIHC is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for United Insurance Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.50, which is $0.92 above the current price. UIHC currently public float of 19.82M and currently shorts hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UIHC was 247.66K shares.

UIHC’s Market Performance

UIHC stocks went up by 26.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.35% and a quarterly performance of -40.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.52% for United Insurance Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.70% for UIHC stocks with a simple moving average of -34.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UIHC

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UIHC reach a price target of $12.50. The rating they have provided for UIHC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Market Perform” to UIHC, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on May 08th of the previous year.

UIHC Trading at -7.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UIHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.18%, as shares sank -2.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UIHC rose by +14.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.38. In addition, United Insurance Holdings Corp. saw -38.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UIHC starting from MARTZ BRAD, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $3.37 back on Sep 22. After this action, MARTZ BRAD now owns 74,945 shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp., valued at $25,275 using the latest closing price.

POITEVINT ALEC II, the Director of United Insurance Holdings Corp., purchase 15,438 shares at $3.33 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that POITEVINT ALEC II is holding 594,000 shares at $51,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UIHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.48 for the present operating margin

The net margin for United Insurance Holdings Corp. stands at -11.39. The total capital return value is set at -19.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.01. Equity return is now at value -38.60, with -5.00 for asset returns.

Based on United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC), the company’s capital structure generated 40.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.84. Total debt to assets is 9.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.