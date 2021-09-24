Here’s How Your Trade Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) Aggressively Right Now

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) went down by -8.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.17. The company’s stock price has collected 8.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/21 that Euroseas Ltd. Announces a Minimum Two-Month $200,000 per day Charter Contract for M/V Synergy Oakland, a 4,250 teu Container Vessel, built in 2009

Is It Worth Investing in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ :ESEA) Right Now?

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ESEA is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Euroseas Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.50, which is $3.51 above the current price. ESEA currently public float of 2.61M and currently shorts hold a 2.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ESEA was 113.00K shares.

ESEA’s Market Performance

ESEA stocks went up by 8.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 61.22% and a quarterly performance of 47.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 1554.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.48% for Euroseas Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.47% for ESEA stocks with a simple moving average of 127.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESEA stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ESEA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ESEA in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $38 based on the research report published on June 25th of the current year 2021.

ESEA Trading at 47.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.01%, as shares surge +56.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +83.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESEA fell by -2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +528.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.68. In addition, Euroseas Ltd. saw 603.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ESEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.02 for the present operating margin

+23.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Euroseas Ltd. stands at +7.58. The total capital return value is set at 3.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.44. Equity return is now at value 30.70, with 10.40 for asset returns.

Based on Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA), the company’s capital structure generated 196.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.24. Total debt to assets is 62.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 169.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.