Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Horizon Acquisition Corporation (HZAC)?

Horizon Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:HZAC) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.34. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Horizon Acquisition Corporation and Vivid Seats Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement in Connection with Proposed Business Combination

Is It Worth Investing in Horizon Acquisition Corporation (NYSE :HZAC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Horizon Acquisition Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.67. HZAC currently public float of 38.80M and currently shorts hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HZAC was 236.19K shares.

HZAC’s Market Performance

HZAC stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.50% and a quarterly performance of -0.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.37% for Horizon Acquisition Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.16% for HZAC stocks with a simple moving average of -1.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HZAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HZAC stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for HZAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HZAC in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $12 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2021.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HZAC reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for HZAC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 28th, 2021.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to HZAC, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on July 20th of the current year.

HZAC Trading at 0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HZAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.31%, as shares surge +0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HZAC remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.96. In addition, Horizon Acquisition Corporation saw -0.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HZAC

Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.