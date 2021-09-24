Can Paltalk Inc. (PALT) Remain Competitive?

Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) went up by 16.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.40. The company’s stock price has collected -13.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/21 that Paltalk, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ :PALT) Right Now?

Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PALT is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Paltalk Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. PALT currently public float of 3.74M and currently shorts hold a 0.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PALT was 33.44K shares.

PALT’s Market Performance

PALT stocks went down by -13.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.69% and a quarterly performance of -11.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 95.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.13% for Paltalk Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.91% for PALT stocks with a simple moving average of 33.93% for the last 200 days.

PALT Trading at 1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PALT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.83%, as shares sank -4.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PALT rose by +4.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +141.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.36. In addition, Paltalk Inc. saw 100.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PALT starting from Katz Jason, who purchase 400 shares at the price of $3.55 back on Aug 25. After this action, Katz Jason now owns 570,912 shares of Paltalk Inc., valued at $1,420 using the latest closing price.

Katz Jason, the CEO, President, COO & Chairman of Paltalk Inc., purchase 2,900 shares at $3.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Katz Jason is holding 570,512 shares at $10,295 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PALT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.68 for the present operating margin

+75.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paltalk Inc. stands at +10.69. The total capital return value is set at 12.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.61. Equity return is now at value 29.20, with 22.00 for asset returns.

Based on Paltalk Inc. (PALT), the company’s capital structure generated 5.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.53. Total debt to assets is 4.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 120.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.