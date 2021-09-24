America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (ATAX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) went down by -3.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.11. The company’s stock price has collected -8.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Announces Pricing of its Public Offering of Beneficial Unit Certificates

Is It Worth Investing in America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (NASDAQ :ATAX) Right Now?

America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATAX is at 0.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for America First Multifamily Investors L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.50. ATAX currently public float of 55.82M and currently shorts hold a 0.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATAX was 124.64K shares.

ATAX’s Market Performance

ATAX stocks went down by -8.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.08% and a quarterly performance of -7.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 61.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.73% for America First Multifamily Investors L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.81% for ATAX stocks with a simple moving average of 8.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATAX

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATAX reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for ATAX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 12th, 2014.

ATAX Trading at -6.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares sank -5.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATAX fell by -9.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.66. In addition, America First Multifamily Investors L.P. saw 51.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATAX starting from Rogozinski Kenneth, who purchase 5 shares at the price of $5.95 back on May 13. After this action, Rogozinski Kenneth now owns 45,081 shares of America First Multifamily Investors L.P., valued at $30 using the latest closing price.

Rogozinski Kenneth, the Chief Executive Officer of America First Multifamily Investors L.P., purchase 2,168 shares at $5.95 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Rogozinski Kenneth is holding 45,076 shares at $12,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.74 for the present operating margin

+87.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for America First Multifamily Investors L.P. stands at +12.69. The total capital return value is set at 2.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.73. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (ATAX), the company’s capital structure generated 156.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.02. Total debt to assets is 60.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 186.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.