A Lesson to Learn: Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB)

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB) went up by 54.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.51. The company’s stock price has collected 0.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 59 min ago that Thinking about buying stock in Unique Fabricating, Ford Motor, United Insurance, General Electric, or Lucid Group?

Is It Worth Investing in Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX :UFAB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UFAB is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Unique Fabricating Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.50. UFAB currently public float of 8.87M and currently shorts hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UFAB was 18.12K shares.

UFAB’s Market Performance

UFAB stocks went up by 0.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.67% and a quarterly performance of -34.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.68% for Unique Fabricating Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 51.23% for UFAB stocks with a simple moving average of -16.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UFAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UFAB stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for UFAB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UFAB in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $15 based on the research report published on November 18th of the previous year 2015.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UFAB reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for UFAB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 27th, 2015.

UFAB Trading at 46.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UFAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +46.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UFAB rose by +47.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.64. In addition, Unique Fabricating Inc. saw -54.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UFAB starting from CAVANAGH PATRICK W, who purchase 13,333 shares at the price of $2.25 back on Sep 21. After this action, CAVANAGH PATRICK W now owns 20,733 shares of Unique Fabricating Inc., valued at $29,999 using the latest closing price.

Cooke William, the Director of Unique Fabricating Inc., purchase 8,900 shares at $2.25 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Cooke William is holding 54,042 shares at $20,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UFAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.00 for the present operating margin

+13.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unique Fabricating Inc. stands at -4.75. The total capital return value is set at -5.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.79. Equity return is now at value -8.10, with -2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB), the company’s capital structure generated 181.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.52. Total debt to assets is 55.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.