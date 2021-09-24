3M Company (MMM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) went up by 0.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $208.95. The company’s stock price has collected -0.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 9 hours ago that Progressive Taps Packaged-Goods Veteran Remi Kent as Marketing Chief

Is It Worth Investing in 3M Company (NYSE :MMM) Right Now?

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MMM is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for 3M Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $204.33, which is $18.73 above the current price. MMM currently public float of 577.96M and currently shorts hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MMM was 2.46M shares.

MMM’s Market Performance

MMM stocks went down by -0.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.79% and a quarterly performance of -6.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.64% for 3M Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.36% for MMM stocks with a simple moving average of -4.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMM stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for MMM by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for MMM in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $215 based on the research report published on July 12th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MMM reach a price target of $212, previously predicting the price at $210. The rating they have provided for MMM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 06th, 2021.

MMM Trading at -6.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares sank -6.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMM fell by -0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $187.20. In addition, 3M Company saw 3.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMM starting from Lavers Jeffrey R, who sale 6,025 shares at the price of $200.00 back on Aug 11. After this action, Lavers Jeffrey R now owns 4,948 shares of 3M Company, valued at $1,205,000 using the latest closing price.

Banovetz John Patrick, the Executive Vice President of 3M Company, sale 3,236 shares at $197.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Banovetz John Patrick is holding 10,513 shares at $640,498 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.61 for the present operating margin

+48.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for 3M Company stands at +16.73. The total capital return value is set at 21.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.99. Equity return is now at value 44.90, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Based on 3M Company (MMM), the company’s capital structure generated 153.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.58. Total debt to assets is 41.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.