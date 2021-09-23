Why Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) went up by 0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.67. The company’s stock price has collected -5.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that Yum China and Lavazza Plan to Accelerate Expansion of Lavazza Cafés in China and Extend Partnership to Product Distribution

Is It Worth Investing in Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE :YUMC) Right Now?

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for YUMC is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Yum China Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $72.07, which is $17.2 above the current price. YUMC currently public float of 420.15M and currently shorts hold a 2.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YUMC was 2.16M shares.

YUMC’s Market Performance

YUMC stocks went down by -5.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.57% and a quarterly performance of -18.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.96% for Yum China Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.13% for YUMC stocks with a simple moving average of -11.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUMC

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YUMC reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for YUMC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 06th, 2021.

YUMC Trading at -11.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -10.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUMC fell by -5.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.56. In addition, Yum China Holdings Inc. saw -4.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUMC starting from Huang Johnson, who sale 6,342 shares at the price of $66.00 back on May 26. After this action, Huang Johnson now owns 26,936 shares of Yum China Holdings Inc., valued at $418,572 using the latest closing price.

Yuen Aiken, the Chief People Officer of Yum China Holdings Inc., sale 2,015 shares at $57.91 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Yuen Aiken is holding 698 shares at $116,689 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.54 for the present operating margin

+15.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum China Holdings Inc. stands at +9.49. The total capital return value is set at 11.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.01. Equity return is now at value 15.90, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Based on Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC), the company’s capital structure generated 38.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.81. Total debt to assets is 21.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 56.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.39.