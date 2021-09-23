Why Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) went up by 1.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $197.59. The company’s stock price has collected -0.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/20/21 that TI brings the power of GaN technology to Delta Electronics’ energy-efficient server power supplies for data centers

Is It Worth Investing in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ :TXN) Right Now?

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TXN is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Texas Instruments Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $205.34, which is $8.11 above the current price. TXN currently public float of 920.96M and currently shorts hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TXN was 3.49M shares.

TXN’s Market Performance

TXN stocks went down by -0.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.30% and a quarterly performance of 5.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.39% for Texas Instruments Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.39% for TXN stocks with a simple moving average of 7.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXN

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TXN reach a price target of $230, previously predicting the price at $220. The rating they have provided for TXN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to TXN, setting the target price at $230 in the report published on July 22nd of the current year.

TXN Trading at 3.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +4.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXN fell by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $191.75. In addition, Texas Instruments Incorporated saw 19.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXN starting from Hobby Jean M., who sale 900 shares at the price of $192.04 back on Aug 05. After this action, Hobby Jean M. now owns 4,081 shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated, valued at $172,839 using the latest closing price.

Knecht Julie C., the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Texas Instruments Incorporated, sale 7,399 shares at $192.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Knecht Julie C. is holding 9,073 shares at $1,421,836 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.92 for the present operating margin

+62.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Texas Instruments Incorporated stands at +38.50. The total capital return value is set at 37.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.93. Equity return is now at value 69.00, with 34.40 for asset returns.

Based on Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN), the company’s capital structure generated 77.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.66. Total debt to assets is 36.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.28.