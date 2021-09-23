Wall Street Pummels Mattel Inc. (MAT) After Recent Earnings Report

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) went up by 2.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.31. The company’s stock price has collected -2.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/21/21 that Mattel Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz to Participate in Virtual Goldman Sachs 30(th) Annual Communacopia Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ :MAT) Right Now?

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MAT is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Mattel Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.88, which is $6.7 above the current price. MAT currently public float of 347.60M and currently shorts hold a 4.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAT was 2.49M shares.

MAT’s Market Performance

MAT stocks went down by -2.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.65% and a quarterly performance of 2.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 77.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.75% for Mattel Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.20% for MAT stocks with a simple moving average of 0.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAT stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for MAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MAT in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $25 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2021.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAT reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for MAT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 25th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to MAT, setting the target price at $22.50 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

MAT Trading at -4.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -8.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAT fell by -2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.87. In addition, Mattel Inc. saw 15.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.02 for the present operating margin

+47.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mattel Inc. stands at +2.76. The total capital return value is set at 11.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.46. Equity return is now at value 65.20, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Mattel Inc. (MAT), the company’s capital structure generated 534.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.23. Total debt to assets is 57.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 520.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.