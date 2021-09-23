Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM)

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM) went up by 5.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.01. The company’s stock price has collected 57.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/16/21 that Tuesday Morning Corporation Announces Paul Metcalf as Chief Merchant

Is It Worth Investing in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ :TUEM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Tuesday Morning Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00. TUEM currently public float of 59.33M and currently shorts hold a 1.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TUEM was 1.23M shares.

TUEM’s Market Performance

TUEM stocks went up by 57.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.80% and a quarterly performance of -42.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.28% for Tuesday Morning Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.93% for TUEM stocks with a simple moving average of -18.95% for the last 200 days.

TUEM Trading at -25.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.42%, as shares sank -31.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUEM rose by +57.23%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.06. In addition, Tuesday Morning Corporation saw 43.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TUEM starting from Hand Fred, who purchase 227,224 shares at the price of $1.65 back on Sep 15. After this action, Hand Fred now owns 3,507,824 shares of Tuesday Morning Corporation, valued at $374,920 using the latest closing price.

Metcalf Paul, the CMO of Tuesday Morning Corporation, purchase 100,000 shares at $1.68 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Metcalf Paul is holding 295,000 shares at $168,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TUEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.52 for the present operating margin

+29.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tuesday Morning Corporation stands at +0.41. The total capital return value is set at -23.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.08.

Based on Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM), the company’s capital structure generated 347.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.64. Total debt to assets is 59.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 271.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.