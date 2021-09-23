Reading International Inc. (RDI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) went down by -1.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.64. The company’s stock price has collected -7.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/17/21 that Date of Virtual 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Announced by Reading International

Is It Worth Investing in Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ :RDI) Right Now?

Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RDI is at 1.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Reading International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is $1.55 above the current price. RDI currently public float of 16.63M and currently shorts hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RDI was 35.81K shares.

RDI’s Market Performance

RDI stocks went down by -7.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.28% and a quarterly performance of -34.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.35% for Reading International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.09% for RDI stocks with a simple moving average of -25.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDI

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDI reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for RDI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 08th, 2019.

B. Riley FBR Inc. gave a rating of “Buy” to RDI, setting the target price at $23.50 in the report published on March 22nd of the previous year.

RDI Trading at -13.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares sank -12.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDI fell by -7.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.81. In addition, Reading International Inc. saw -11.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDI starting from COTTER ELLEN M, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $6.74 back on Jun 04. After this action, COTTER ELLEN M now owns 1,416,649 shares of Reading International Inc., valued at $26,963 using the latest closing price.

James J. Cotter Living Trust, the Member of Sec.13(d)(3) Group of Reading International Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $6.74 during a trade that took place back on Jun 04, which means that James J. Cotter Living Trust is holding 1,416,649 shares at $26,963 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-78.47 for the present operating margin

-56.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Reading International Inc. stands at -83.74. The total capital return value is set at -10.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.18. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Reading International Inc. (RDI), the company’s capital structure generated 673.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.08. Total debt to assets is 69.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 590.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.