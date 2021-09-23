Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) went up by 5.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.38. The company’s stock price has collected -2.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/03/21 that Delek US Holdings to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE :DK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DK is at 2.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Delek US Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.56, which is $6.41 above the current price. DK currently public float of 72.76M and currently shorts hold a 4.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DK was 892.83K shares.

DK’s Market Performance

DK stocks went down by -2.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.31% and a quarterly performance of -29.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.03% for Delek US Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.16% for DK stocks with a simple moving average of -17.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DK stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DK by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for DK in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $20 based on the research report published on September 07th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DK reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for DK stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on August 26th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to DK, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on July 14th of the current year.

DK Trading at 0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares surge +3.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DK fell by -2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.59. In addition, Delek US Holdings Inc. saw 3.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DK starting from Staskus Nilah, who sale 646 shares at the price of $17.19 back on Sep 14. After this action, Staskus Nilah now owns 11,659 shares of Delek US Holdings Inc., valued at $11,105 using the latest closing price.

Staskus Nilah, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Delek US Holdings Inc., sale 1,143 shares at $23.65 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11, which means that Staskus Nilah is holding 12,514 shares at $27,032 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.16 for the present operating margin

-3.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Delek US Holdings Inc. stands at -8.33. The total capital return value is set at -13.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.67. Equity return is now at value -55.40, with -8.60 for asset returns.

Based on Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK), the company’s capital structure generated 251.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.54. Total debt to assets is 41.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 243.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.54 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.