Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Safehold Inc. (SAFE)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) went up by 4.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.29. The company’s stock price has collected -5.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Safehold Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement

Is It Worth Investing in Safehold Inc. (NYSE :SAFE) Right Now?

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 65.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SAFE is at -0.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Safehold Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $100.43, which is $18.15 above the current price. SAFE currently public float of 17.83M and currently shorts hold a 5.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SAFE was 112.91K shares.

SAFE’s Market Performance

SAFE stocks went down by -5.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.18% and a quarterly performance of -5.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.93% for Safehold Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.92% for SAFE stocks with a simple moving average of 3.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAFE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAFE stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for SAFE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SAFE in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $100 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAFE reach a price target of $101. The rating they have provided for SAFE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 27th, 2021.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to SAFE, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

SAFE Trading at -7.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -9.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAFE fell by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.43. In addition, Safehold Inc. saw 5.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAFE starting from ADLER DEAN S, who sale 10,800 shares at the price of $88.68 back on Sep 02. After this action, ADLER DEAN S now owns 24,280 shares of Safehold Inc., valued at $957,765 using the latest closing price.

ADLER DEAN S, the Director of Safehold Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $90.24 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that ADLER DEAN S is holding 55,267 shares at $2,707,251 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAFE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.64 for the present operating margin

+51.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Safehold Inc. stands at +38.66. The total capital return value is set at 1.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.09. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Safehold Inc. (SAFE), the company’s capital structure generated 127.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.02. Total debt to assets is 54.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 127.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 34.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.