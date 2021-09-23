Inotiv Inc. (NOTV): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) went down by -31.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.33. The company’s stock price has collected 8.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that Inotiv, Inc. Prices Upsized $125 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ :NOTV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NOTV is at 2.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Inotiv Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $47.50, which is $3.89 above the current price. NOTV currently public float of 9.95M and currently shorts hold a 3.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOTV was 100.77K shares.

NOTV’s Market Performance

NOTV stocks went up by 8.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.19% and a quarterly performance of 13.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 604.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.15% for Inotiv Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.17% for NOTV stocks with a simple moving average of 57.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOTV stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for NOTV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOTV in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $45 based on the research report published on September 20th of the current year 2021.

NOTV Trading at 17.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.78%, as shares surge +31.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTV rose by +8.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +380.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.09. In addition, Inotiv Inc. saw 177.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOTV starting from Sagartz John E, who purchase 1,742 shares at the price of $28.70 back on Jun 07. After this action, Sagartz John E now owns 648,524 shares of Inotiv Inc., valued at $49,995 using the latest closing price.

Sagartz John E, the Chief Strategy Officer of Inotiv Inc., purchase 2,012 shares at $24.78 during a trade that took place back on May 28, which means that Sagartz John E is holding 646,782 shares at $49,857 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.67 for the present operating margin

+30.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inotiv Inc. stands at -7.75. The total capital return value is set at -4.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.25. Equity return is now at value -18.50, with -5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Inotiv Inc. (NOTV), the company’s capital structure generated 479.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.74. Total debt to assets is 59.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 293.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.94 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.