Here’s Our Rant About 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) went up by 6.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.93. The company’s stock price has collected -3.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/25/21 that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. Provides Update on Regulatory Development

Is It Worth Investing in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ :YQ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.37. YQ currently public float of 54.96M and currently shorts hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YQ was 2.50M shares.

YQ’s Market Performance

YQ stocks went down by -3.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.94% and a quarterly performance of -71.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.52% for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.26% for YQ stocks with a simple moving average of -86.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YQ

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YQ reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for YQ stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 16th, 2021.

YQ Trading at -22.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.00%, as shares sank -11.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YQ fell by -3.67%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1380. In addition, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. saw -91.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-103.07 for the present operating margin

+61.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stands at -103.52. The total capital return value is set at -96.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -105.59.

Based on 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ), the company’s capital structure generated 9.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.33. Total debt to assets is 5.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 111.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.