Here’s How Your Trade Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Aggressively Right Now

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) went down by -1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.49. The company’s stock price has collected -17.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Ordinary Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ :GRIN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.00, which is $0.39 above the current price. GRIN currently public float of 11.67M and currently shorts hold a 0.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRIN was 161.01K shares.

GRIN’s Market Performance

GRIN stocks went down by -17.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.60% and a quarterly performance of 41.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 334.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.00% for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.03% for GRIN stocks with a simple moving average of 77.98% for the last 200 days.

GRIN Trading at 14.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.04%, as shares surge +3.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRIN fell by -14.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +275.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.07. In addition, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. saw 273.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.40 for the present operating margin

+4.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. stands at -13.89. The total capital return value is set at -1.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.71.

Based on Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN), the company’s capital structure generated 155.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.84. Total debt to assets is 52.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.