Here’s How Your Trade Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Aggressively Right Now

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) went up by 3.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.75. The company’s stock price has collected 3.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/21/21 that The RealReal Names Robert Julian Chief Financial Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE :ELY) Right Now?

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ELY is at 2.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Callaway Golf Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.00, which is $8.96 above the current price. ELY currently public float of 147.06M and currently shorts hold a 7.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ELY was 2.05M shares.

ELY’s Market Performance

ELY stocks went up by 3.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.57% and a quarterly performance of -8.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.89% for Callaway Golf Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.76% for ELY stocks with a simple moving average of 4.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELY stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ELY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ELY in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $40 based on the research report published on August 31st of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELY reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for ELY stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on February 16th, 2021.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Neutral” to ELY, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

ELY Trading at 2.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares surge +6.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELY rose by +3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.90. In addition, Callaway Golf Company saw 29.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELY starting from PEP TG Investments LP, who sale 4,600,000 shares at the price of $27.64 back on Sep 20. After this action, PEP TG Investments LP now owns 24,175,226 shares of Callaway Golf Company, valued at $127,144,000 using the latest closing price.

BREWER OLIVER G III, the President and CEO of Callaway Golf Company, sale 497,537 shares at $37.21 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that BREWER OLIVER G III is holding 0 shares at $18,513,849 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.26 for the present operating margin

+41.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Callaway Golf Company stands at -7.99. The total capital return value is set at 4.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.90. Equity return is now at value 17.30, with 8.20 for asset returns.

Based on Callaway Golf Company (ELY), the company’s capital structure generated 132.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.00. Total debt to assets is 45.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.