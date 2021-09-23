Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) went down by -6.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.53. The company’s stock price has collected -8.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/27/21 that Green Plains Announces Governance Updates

Is It Worth Investing in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ :GPRE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GPRE is at 1.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Green Plains Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $46.10, which is $14.74 above the current price. GPRE currently public float of 42.51M and currently shorts hold a 23.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GPRE was 1.12M shares.

GPRE’s Market Performance

GPRE stocks went down by -8.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.88% and a quarterly performance of -4.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 113.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.59% for Green Plains Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.44% for GPRE stocks with a simple moving average of 15.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPRE stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for GPRE by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for GPRE in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $44 based on the research report published on July 15th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPRE reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for GPRE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 15th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to GPRE, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on April 30th of the current year.

GPRE Trading at -8.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares sank -8.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRE fell by -8.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.85. In addition, Green Plains Inc. saw 140.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPRE starting from Kolomaya Paul E, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $33.50 back on Jun 23. After this action, Kolomaya Paul E now owns 77,747 shares of Green Plains Inc., valued at $50,250 using the latest closing price.

MAPES MICHELLE, the Chief Legal and Admin Officer of Green Plains Inc., sale 1,800 shares at $34.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that MAPES MICHELLE is holding 46,326 shares at $61,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.42 for the present operating margin

-1.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Green Plains Inc. stands at -5.64. The total capital return value is set at -7.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.78. Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Green Plains Inc. (GPRE), the company’s capital structure generated 91.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.73. Total debt to assets is 34.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.