Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Just Got Our Attention

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.77. The company’s stock price has collected -3.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Campbell Declares Quarterly Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE :CPB) Right Now?

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPB is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Campbell Soup Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.03, which is $4.17 above the current price. CPB currently public float of 195.47M and currently shorts hold a 7.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPB was 2.91M shares.

CPB’s Market Performance

CPB stocks went down by -3.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.38% and a quarterly performance of -6.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.06% for Campbell Soup Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.41% for CPB stocks with a simple moving average of -9.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPB stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CPB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CPB in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $43 based on the research report published on August 25th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPB reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for CPB stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 24th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to CPB, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

CPB Trading at -2.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPB fell by -3.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.55. In addition, Campbell Soup Company saw -12.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPB starting from Slavtcheff Craig, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $48.88 back on Mar 17. After this action, Slavtcheff Craig now owns 36,810 shares of Campbell Soup Company, valued at $342,153 using the latest closing price.

Polomski Stanley, the Vice President and Controller of Campbell Soup Company, sale 6,075 shares at $48.07 during a trade that took place back on Oct 08, which means that Polomski Stanley is holding 30,852 shares at $292,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.48 for the present operating margin

+33.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Campbell Soup Company stands at +11.89. The total capital return value is set at 18.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.68. Equity return is now at value 28.70, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Campbell Soup Company (CPB), the company’s capital structure generated 160.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.59. Total debt to assets is 43.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.