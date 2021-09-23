A Lesson to Learn: TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ)

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) went up by 57.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.00. The company’s stock price has collected 1.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that TransCode Therapeutics Announces Publication in Cancer Nanotechnology of Preclinical Data Supporting Therapeutic Potential of TTX-MC138 in Metastatic Breast Cancer

Is It Worth Investing in TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :RNAZ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

RNAZ currently public float of 2.95M and currently shorts hold a 1.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RNAZ was 1.11M shares.

RNAZ’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.02% for TransCode Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 49.06% for RNAZ stocks with a simple moving average of 33.69% for the last 200 days.

RNAZ Trading at 40.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNAZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.89%, as shares surge +35.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNAZ rose by +60.48%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.82. In addition, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. saw -50.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RNAZ

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.