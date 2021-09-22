We Analyzed the Future Direction of RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL), Here is What We Found

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) went down by -12.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $250.52. The company’s stock price has collected -12.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/20/21 that RBC Bearings Incorporated Announces Proposed Offerings of Common Stock and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock

Is It Worth Investing in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ :ROLL) Right Now?

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 51.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ROLL is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for RBC Bearings Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $260.00, which is $70.7 above the current price. ROLL currently public float of 24.89M and currently shorts hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ROLL was 94.52K shares.

ROLL’s Market Performance

ROLL stocks went down by -12.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.03% and a quarterly performance of -3.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.09% for RBC Bearings Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.35% for ROLL stocks with a simple moving average of -4.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROLL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROLL stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ROLL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ROLL in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $118 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2021.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Sell” to ROLL, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

ROLL Trading at -14.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares sank -16.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROLL fell by -12.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $221.75. In addition, RBC Bearings Incorporated saw 5.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROLL starting from HARTNETT MICHAEL J, who sale 740 shares at the price of $200.00 back on Jun 24. After this action, HARTNETT MICHAEL J now owns 283,703 shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated, valued at $148,000 using the latest closing price.

HARTNETT MICHAEL J, the President and CEO of RBC Bearings Incorporated, sale 9,000 shares at $199.09 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that HARTNETT MICHAEL J is holding 283,553 shares at $1,791,774 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROLL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.28 for the present operating margin

+36.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for RBC Bearings Incorporated stands at +14.72. The total capital return value is set at 9.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.37. Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL), the company’s capital structure generated 4.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.04. Total debt to assets is 3.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.25.