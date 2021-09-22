We Analyzed the Future Direction of On Holding AG (ONON), Here is What We Found

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) went up by 7.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.80. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/18/21 that Swiss running-shoe maker On sets its sights on the premium market — with help from a tennis giant

Is It Worth Investing in On Holding AG (NYSE :ONON) Right Now?

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1288.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for On Holding AG declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ONON currently public float of 47.19M. Today, the average trading volume of ONON was 6.67M shares.

ONON’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.82% for ONON stocks with a simple moving average of 4.82% for the last 200 days.

ONON Trading at 4.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.29% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONON rose by +10.40%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, On Holding AG saw 10.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.02 for the present operating margin

+52.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for On Holding AG stands at -6.47. The total capital return value is set at -9.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.90.

Based on On Holding AG (ONON), the company’s capital structure generated 9.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.83. Total debt to assets is 6.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.13.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.94 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.27.