Volta Inc. (VLTA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) went up by 5.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.33. The company’s stock price has collected 7.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/14/21 that Volta Announces New Station Installation in Fairfax, Virginia

Is It Worth Investing in Volta Inc. (NYSE :VLTA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Volta Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.50. VLTA currently public float of 22.01M and currently shorts hold a 6.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VLTA was 805.64K shares.

VLTA’s Market Performance

VLTA stocks went up by 7.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.21% and a quarterly performance of 25.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.48% for Volta Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.32% for VLTA stocks with a simple moving average of 16.02% for the last 200 days.

VLTA Trading at 25.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.74%, as shares surge +39.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLTA rose by +7.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.39. In addition, Volta Inc. saw 18.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VLTA

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.02.