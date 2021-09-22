The Chart for dMY Technology Group Inc. III (DMYI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

dMY Technology Group Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) went up by 0.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.39. The company’s stock price has collected 0.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that IonQ and Fidelity Center for Applied Technology Demonstrate Quantum Machine Learning for Finance on IonQ Quantum Computers

Is It Worth Investing in dMY Technology Group Inc. III (NYSE :DMYI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. III declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.00, which is $6.91 above the current price. DMYI currently public float of 22.50M and currently shorts hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DMYI was 536.48K shares.

DMYI’s Market Performance

DMYI stocks went up by 0.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.60% and a quarterly performance of -0.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.77% for dMY Technology Group Inc. III. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.89% for DMYI stocks with a simple moving average of -5.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DMYI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DMYI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for DMYI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DMYI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $18 based on the research report published on July 08th of the current year 2021.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DMYI reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for DMYI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 30th, 2021.

DMYI Trading at 0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +1.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMYI rose by +0.70%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.01. In addition, dMY Technology Group Inc. III saw -6.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DMYI

Based on dMY Technology Group Inc. III (DMYI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.