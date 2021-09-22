Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) went up by 21.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.99. The company’s stock price has collected 41.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/16/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Aileron Therapeutics, Invacare, Medavail, Rockley Photonics, or Uranium Royalty?

Is It Worth Investing in Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE :RKLY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.75. Today, the average trading volume of RKLY was 530.76K shares.

RKLY’s Market Performance

RKLY stocks went up by 41.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.06% and a quarterly performance of 10.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.81% for Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.04% for RKLY stocks with a simple moving average of 10.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RKLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RKLY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RKLY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RKLY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $14 based on the research report published on September 17th of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RKLY reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for RKLY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 09th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to RKLY, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on September 07th of the current year.

RKLY Trading at 13.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RKLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.24%, as shares surge +48.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RKLY rose by +41.60%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.68. In addition, Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited saw 8.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RKLY

The total capital return value is set at -1.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.65. Equity return is now at value -16.00, with -13.00 for asset returns.

Based on Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.