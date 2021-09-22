Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) went down by -4.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.77. The company’s stock price has collected -6.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/09/21 that ACV Appoints Bahman Koohestani As Chief Technology Officer

Is It Worth Investing in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ :ACVA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for ACV Auctions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.40, which is $16.15 above the current price. ACVA currently public float of 43.23M and currently shorts hold a 3.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACVA was 781.42K shares.

ACVA’s Market Performance

ACVA stocks went down by -6.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.24% and a quarterly performance of -22.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.54% for ACV Auctions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.96% for ACVA stocks with a simple moving average of -27.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACVA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ACVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACVA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $23 based on the research report published on August 23rd of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACVA reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for ACVA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 18th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ACVA, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on August 13th of the current year.

ACVA Trading at -12.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares sank -5.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACVA fell by -6.30%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.88. In addition, ACV Auctions Inc. saw -40.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACVA starting from GOODMAN ROBERT P, who sale 62,707 shares at the price of $19.91 back on Sep 15. After this action, GOODMAN ROBERT P now owns 534,445 shares of ACV Auctions Inc., valued at $1,248,496 using the latest closing price.

GOODMAN ROBERT P, the Director of ACV Auctions Inc., sale 6,084 shares at $20.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that GOODMAN ROBERT P is holding 597,152 shares at $121,741 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.51 for the present operating margin

+42.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACV Auctions Inc. stands at -19.69. The total capital return value is set at -18.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.66.

Based on ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA), the company’s capital structure generated 3.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.95.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.