PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) went up by 5.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.83. The company’s stock price has collected 2.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/15/21 that PhaseBio Appoints William D. Humphries to Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :PHAS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.50. PHAS currently public float of 44.70M and currently shorts hold a 10.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHAS was 351.98K shares.

PHAS’s Market Performance

PHAS stocks went up by 2.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.00% and a quarterly performance of -21.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.81% for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.06% for PHAS stocks with a simple moving average of -20.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHAS stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for PHAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHAS in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $19 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PHAS reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for PHAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 10th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to PHAS, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on October 03rd of the previous year.

PHAS Trading at -13.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.32%, as shares sank -11.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHAS rose by +2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.11. In addition, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -14.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHAS starting from Thorp Clay, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Aug 18. After this action, Thorp Clay now owns 32,943 shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $30,000 using the latest closing price.

Hutson Nancy J, the Director of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $3.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Hutson Nancy J is holding 4,000 shares at $9,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHAS

The total capital return value is set at -260.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -346.26.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.