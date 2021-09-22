Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) went up by 13.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.24. The company’s stock price has collected 37.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/16/21 that Lightwave Logic and Polariton Technologies Achieve World-Record Performance for Ultra-High-Speed Modulators

Is It Worth Investing in Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ :LWLG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LWLG is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Lightwave Logic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.71. LWLG currently public float of 103.26M and currently shorts hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LWLG was 709.26K shares.

LWLG’s Market Performance

LWLG stocks went up by 37.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 84.83% and a quarterly performance of 94.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 2026.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.11% for Lightwave Logic Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.74% for LWLG stocks with a simple moving average of 222.13% for the last 200 days.

LWLG Trading at 47.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LWLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.36%, as shares surge +91.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LWLG rose by +37.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,575.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.19. In addition, Lightwave Logic Inc. saw 1340.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LWLG

The total capital return value is set at -104.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -112.65. Equity return is now at value -103.40, with -89.90 for asset returns.

Based on Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG), the company’s capital structure generated 19.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.17. Total debt to assets is 15.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.79.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.15.