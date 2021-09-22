Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN)?

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) went up by 17.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.67. The company’s stock price has collected 3.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Thinking about buying stock in Rewalk Robotics, Viridian Therapeutics, CohBar, Golden Ocean Group, or Indie Semiconductor?

Is It Worth Investing in Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VRDN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRDN is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $34.67. VRDN currently public float of 5.59M and currently shorts hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRDN was 57.64K shares.

VRDN’s Market Performance

VRDN stocks went up by 3.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.14% and a quarterly performance of -27.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.76% for Viridian Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.02% for VRDN stocks with a simple moving average of -25.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRDN stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for VRDN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRDN in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $40 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2021.

VRDN Trading at -11.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.25%, as shares sank -7.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRDN rose by +3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.56. In addition, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. saw -23.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VRDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3830.38 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. stands at -10544.29. The total capital return value is set at -55.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -157.98. Equity return is now at value 353.40, with -131.00 for asset returns.

Based on Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 106.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.14.