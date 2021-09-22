Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)?

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) went down by -4.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.96. The company’s stock price has collected -0.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 3 hours ago that U.S. Antitrust Suit Targets American-JetBlue Alliance

Is It Worth Investing in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ :JBLU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for JBLU is at 1.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for JetBlue Airways Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.36, which is $5.37 above the current price. JBLU currently public float of 316.00M and currently shorts hold a 3.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JBLU was 7.30M shares.

JBLU’s Market Performance

JBLU stocks went down by -0.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.24% and a quarterly performance of -15.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.59% for JetBlue Airways Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.17% for JBLU stocks with a simple moving average of -13.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBLU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBLU stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for JBLU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JBLU in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $21 based on the research report published on June 10th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JBLU reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for JBLU stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 14th, 2021.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to JBLU, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on April 13th of the current year.

JBLU Trading at -2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares surge +0.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBLU fell by -0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.09. In addition, JetBlue Airways Corporation saw 1.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBLU starting from Hayes Robin, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $14.78 back on Sep 15. After this action, Hayes Robin now owns 559,686 shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation, valued at $14,780 using the latest closing price.

Hayes Robin, the CEO of JetBlue Airways Corporation, sale 1,000 shares at $15.21 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Hayes Robin is holding 560,686 shares at $15,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBLU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.30 for the present operating margin

-63.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for JetBlue Airways Corporation stands at -45.79. The total capital return value is set at -22.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.32. Equity return is now at value -25.00, with -6.90 for asset returns.

Based on JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU), the company’s capital structure generated 144.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.18. Total debt to assets is 40.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.