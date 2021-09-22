Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Adobe Inc. (ADBE)?

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) went down by -3.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $673.88. The company’s stock price has collected 0.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 51 min ago that Thinking about trading options or stock in Ambarella, Robinhood Markets, Lucid Group, Adobe, or Nektar Therapeutics?

Is It Worth Investing in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ :ADBE) Right Now?

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 55.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADBE is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Adobe Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $680.38, which is $20.44 above the current price. ADBE currently public float of 474.93M and currently shorts hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADBE was 1.59M shares.

ADBE’s Market Performance

ADBE stocks went up by 0.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.22% and a quarterly performance of 12.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.65% for Adobe Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.85% for ADBE stocks with a simple moving average of 17.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADBE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ADBE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ADBE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $770 based on the research report published on September 20th of the current year 2021.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADBE reach a price target of $695, previously predicting the price at $640. The rating they have provided for ADBE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 17th, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to ADBE, setting the target price at $730 in the report published on September 16th of the current year.

ADBE Trading at -1.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -5.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADBE fell by -6.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $655.95. In addition, Adobe Inc. saw 29.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADBE starting from Chen Gloria, who sale 42 shares at the price of $659.63 back on Aug 25. After this action, Chen Gloria now owns 11,831 shares of Adobe Inc., valued at $27,704 using the latest closing price.

Lewnes Ann, the EVP, CMO, Corp Strategy & Dev of Adobe Inc., sale 1,164 shares at $619.03 during a trade that took place back on Jul 30, which means that Lewnes Ann is holding 25,672 shares at $720,551 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.91 for the present operating margin

+85.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adobe Inc. stands at +40.89. The total capital return value is set at 25.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.78. Equity return is now at value 42.60, with 23.00 for asset returns.

Based on Adobe Inc. (ADBE), the company’s capital structure generated 35.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.20. Total debt to assets is 19.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.