Is Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) a Keeper?

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) went up by 1.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.38. The company’s stock price has collected 2.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/21 that Sabesp Announces 2Q21 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE :SBS) Right Now?

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBS is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.05. SBS currently public float of 339.72M and currently shorts hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBS was 1.69M shares.

SBS’s Market Performance

SBS stocks went up by 2.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.88% and a quarterly performance of -10.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.38% for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.50% for SBS stocks with a simple moving average of -8.00% for the last 200 days.

SBS Trading at 0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBS rose by +2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.81. In addition, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo saw -19.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.52 for the present operating margin

+36.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stands at +5.47. The total capital return value is set at 11.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.82. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS), the company’s capital structure generated 75.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.06. Total debt to assets is 34.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.