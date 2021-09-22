Is a Correction Looming Ahead for BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI)

BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) went up by 16.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.76. The company’s stock price has collected 14.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Thinking about buying stock in BIO-key, AIM ImmunoTech, Jounce Therapeutics, Delta Air Lines, or Rekor Systems?

Is It Worth Investing in BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ :BKYI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BKYI is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for BIO-key International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00. BKYI currently public float of 7.17M and currently shorts hold a 4.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BKYI was 71.02K shares.

BKYI’s Market Performance

BKYI stocks went up by 14.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.41% and a quarterly performance of -11.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.67% for BIO-key International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.46% for BKYI stocks with a simple moving average of -2.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKYI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKYI stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for BKYI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BKYI in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $6 based on the research report published on March 26th of the current year 2021.

BKYI Trading at 10.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.16%, as shares surge +15.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKYI rose by +14.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.20. In addition, BIO-key International Inc. saw 0.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKYI starting from DEPASQUALE MICHAEL W, who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $3.19 back on Aug 25. After this action, DEPASQUALE MICHAEL W now owns 22,458 shares of BIO-key International Inc., valued at $3,828 using the latest closing price.

DEPASQUALE MICHAEL W, the Chief Executive Officer of BIO-key International Inc., purchase 800 shares at $2.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that DEPASQUALE MICHAEL W is holding 21,258 shares at $2,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKYI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-183.42 for the present operating margin

+71.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for BIO-key International Inc. stands at -341.02. The total capital return value is set at -48.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -103.44. Equity return is now at value -33.70, with -30.30 for asset returns.

Based on BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.47. Total debt to assets is 3.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -3.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.10.