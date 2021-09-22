Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) went down by -6.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.95. The company’s stock price has collected 36.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/17/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Innate Pharma, Beachbody Company, Gritstone bio, Enveric Biosciences, or Lucid Group?

Is It Worth Investing in Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ :IPHA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Innate Pharma S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.58, which is -$0.35 below the current price. IPHA currently public float of 51.13M and currently shorts hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IPHA was 2.29M shares.

IPHA’s Market Performance

IPHA stocks went up by 36.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 123.58% and a quarterly performance of 101.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 91.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.00% for Innate Pharma S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 48.49% for IPHA stocks with a simple moving average of 77.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPHA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPHA stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for IPHA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IPHA in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $7 based on the research report published on September 03rd of the current year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IPHA reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for IPHA stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on December 15th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to IPHA, setting the target price at $4.75 in the report published on November 24th of the previous year.

IPHA Trading at 87.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPHA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.17%, as shares surge +120.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +126.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPHA rose by +36.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.25. In addition, Innate Pharma S.A. saw 83.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IPHA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Innate Pharma S.A. stands at -112.58. The total capital return value is set at -16.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.45.

Based on Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA), the company’s capital structure generated 12.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.90. Total debt to assets is 6.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.81.