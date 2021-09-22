Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for RedBall Acquisition Corp. (RBAC)

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.40. The company’s stock price has collected -0.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/17/21 that RedBird Set to Score With Fenway Sports Deal

Is It Worth Investing in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :RBAC) Right Now?

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 60.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for RedBall Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

RBAC currently public float of 43.12M and currently shorts hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RBAC was 146.30K shares.

RBAC’s Market Performance

RBAC stocks went down by -0.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.62% and a quarterly performance of 0.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.25% for RedBall Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.11% for RBAC stocks with a simple moving average of -3.36% for the last 200 days.

RBAC Trading at 0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.31%, as shares surge +0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBAC fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.80. In addition, RedBall Acquisition Corp. saw -9.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBAC starting from GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, who sale 178,588 shares at the price of $10.50 back on Mar 16. After this action, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC now owns 6,115,065 shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp., valued at $1,875,174 using the latest closing price.

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the 10% Owner of RedBall Acquisition Corp., sale 215,133 shares at $10.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC is holding 5,718,124 shares at $2,166,389 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBAC

Equity return is now at value 1.60, with 1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.