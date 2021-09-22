Here’s Our Rant About Worksport Ltd. (WKSP)

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) went up by 10.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.40. The company’s stock price has collected 30.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Highly Anticipated Global Pre-Order Portal Now Open for Terravis Solar & COR Battery System Products

Is It Worth Investing in Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ :WKSP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WKSP is at 2.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Worksport Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

WKSP currently public float of 7.17M and currently shorts hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WKSP was 470.01K shares.

WKSP’s Market Performance

WKSP stocks went up by 30.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 54.23% and a quarterly performance of -35.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.79% for Worksport Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.94% for WKSP stocks with a simple moving average of 18.46% for the last 200 days.

WKSP Trading at 17.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.15%, as shares surge +52.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKSP rose by +30.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +178.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.80. In addition, Worksport Ltd. saw 158.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WKSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-283.82 for the present operating margin

+13.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Worksport Ltd. stands at -343.10. Equity return is now at value -54.60, with -41.60 for asset returns.

Based on Worksport Ltd. (WKSP), the company’s capital structure generated 413.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.51. Total debt to assets is 37.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.