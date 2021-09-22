Here’s Our Rant About Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS)

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) went down by -5.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.43. Press Release reported on 09/17/21 that Thoughtworks Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Is It Worth Investing in Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ :TWKS) Right Now?

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 635.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of TWKS was 4.37M shares.

TWKS’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.36% for TWKS stocks with a simple moving average of -4.36% for the last 200 days.

TWKS Trading at -4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.41% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWKS rose by +3.78%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. saw 3.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TWKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.04 for the present operating margin

+38.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. stands at +9.87. The total capital return value is set at 11.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.64.

Based on Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS), the company’s capital structure generated 54.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.27. Total debt to assets is 29.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.89.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.02.