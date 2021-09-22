AgileThought Inc. (AGIL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

AgileThought Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) went up by 9.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.13. The company’s stock price has collected 9.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/13/21 that AgileThought Announces Second Half 2021 Revenue Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in AgileThought Inc. (NASDAQ :AGIL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for AgileThought Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AGIL currently public float of 24.88M and currently shorts hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGIL was 217.49K shares.

AGIL’s Market Performance

AGIL stocks went up by 9.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.03% and a quarterly performance of 43.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 25.55% for AgileThought Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.82% for AGIL stocks with a simple moving average of 38.19% for the last 200 days.

AGIL Trading at 26.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.64%, as shares surge +39.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGIL rose by +9.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.48. In addition, AgileThought Inc. saw 41.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGIL

The total capital return value is set at -0.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.79.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.