Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) went up by 9.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $146.15. The company’s stock price has collected 15.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/06/21 that 5 Biotech Stocks That Could Lead a Revival

Is It Worth Investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :XLRN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XLRN is at 0.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $154.50, which is $1.21 above the current price. XLRN currently public float of 53.30M and currently shorts hold a 3.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XLRN was 257.13K shares.

XLRN’s Market Performance

XLRN stocks went up by 15.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.50% and a quarterly performance of 23.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.23% for Acceleron Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.76% for XLRN stocks with a simple moving average of 20.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XLRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XLRN stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for XLRN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for XLRN in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $183 based on the research report published on July 19th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XLRN reach a price target of $151. The rating they have provided for XLRN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 26th, 2021.

XLRN Trading at 21.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XLRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.89% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares surge +22.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XLRN rose by +15.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.69. In addition, Acceleron Pharma Inc. saw 19.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XLRN starting from Veness Adam M, who sale 1,407 shares at the price of $130.00 back on Sep 09. After this action, Veness Adam M now owns 18,923 shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc., valued at $182,910 using the latest closing price.

Veness Adam M, the SVP, General Counsel and Sec. of Acceleron Pharma Inc., sale 6 shares at $130.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Veness Adam M is holding 20,330 shares at $780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XLRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-180.83 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Acceleron Pharma Inc. stands at -179.45. The total capital return value is set at -24.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.75. Equity return is now at value -26.90, with -24.90 for asset returns.

Based on Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.74. Total debt to assets is 2.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 69.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.85.