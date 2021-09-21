Why Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) went up by 18.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.39. MarketWatch.com reported 10 hours ago that IPO market braces for 14 deals this week — including payment processor Toast — unless Evergrande woes send issuers scurrying

Is It Worth Investing in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE :BROS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Dutch Bros Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BROS currently public float of 4.39M. Today, the average trading volume of BROS was 12.64M shares.

BROS’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.63% for BROS stocks with a simple moving average of 20.63% for the last 200 days.

BROS Trading at 20.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BROS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.20% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BROS rose by +40.57%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Dutch Bros Inc. saw 40.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BROS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.26 for the present operating margin

+34.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dutch Bros Inc. stands at +1.75. The total capital return value is set at 7.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.21.

Based on Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS), the company’s capital structure generated 125.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.59.

The receivables turnover for the company is 37.51 and the total asset turnover is 1.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.