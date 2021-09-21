Wall Street Pummels Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) After Recent Earnings Report

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) went down by -11.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.74. The company’s stock price has collected -14.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LTRPA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LTRPA is at 2.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $1.77 above the current price. LTRPA currently public float of 72.31M and currently shorts hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LTRPA was 879.23K shares.

LTRPA’s Market Performance

LTRPA stocks went down by -14.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.83% and a quarterly performance of -21.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.45% for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.81% for LTRPA stocks with a simple moving average of -30.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTRPA

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LTRPA reach a price target of $12.50. The rating they have provided for LTRPA stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on October 16th, 2018.

LTRPA Trading at -14.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTRPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares sank -7.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTRPA fell by -14.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.69. In addition, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. saw -25.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTRPA starting from Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, , who sale 1,713,859 shares at the price of $53.68 back on Mar 29. After this action, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, now owns 16,445,893 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc., valued at $91,999,951 using the latest closing price.

Wendling Brian J, the CFO/SVP of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc., sale 10,271 shares at $2.53 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Wendling Brian J is holding 1,687 shares at $25,946 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTRPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.44 for the present operating margin

+24.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. stands at -39.40. The total capital return value is set at -9.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.15. Equity return is now at value 262.00, with -11.30 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA), the company’s capital structure generated 157.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.39.